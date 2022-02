CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing man last seen Thursday on the Southwest Side.

Armando Gomez, 62, was last seen in the 5400 block of South Winchester wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

He may be driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Illinois plate CJ54095.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts can call detectives at 312-747-8380.