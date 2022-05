CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

Luis Lopez Sr. was last seen at around 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Newcastle.

He is described as a Latino man who is 5’6 and weighs 140 lbs. Police said he is a “high-risk” missing person.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.