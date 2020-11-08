Police looking for missing 2-year-old girl last seen Saturday in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing two-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning in Humboldt Park.

Chicago police are asking the public’s help in locating two-year-old Remedy Dunn.

Dunn was last seen leaving with her maternal grandmother at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of West North Avenue.

Police said was last seen wearing white blouse with a pink unicorn, pink leggings and white and pink shoes.

Police did not provide any information on the grandmother, including if she is a suspected in Dunn’s disappearence.

If you have any information, call 911.