CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday on the West Side.

Daniya Smith is missing from the 3800 block of West Adams. Police said she may frequent the area near her home and was last seen on Friday.

Smith was last seen wearing a yellow top, blue jeans and brown furry slippers.

Police said she still may be wearing a multi-colored jacket.

If located, call 911 or police at 312-746-8255.