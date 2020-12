CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday in Brighton Park.

Jaycob Morales, 13, was last seen Tuesday at around 1:15 p.m. in the area of 42nd St. and Richmond St.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans. Morales is 5’6″, weighs 100 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If located, please contact 911 or detectives at 312-747-8380.