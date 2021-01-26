Police looking for men after string of burglaries, ATM thefts on North Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police are looking for a group of men following an ATM break-in spree early Tuesday morning on the North Side.

At around 3:10 a.m., the group of men smashed the front door of Pipes and Stuff, located in the 3100 block of North Clark.

Surveillance footage shows one man jumping behind the counter, grabbing the cash register and then yanking cables from under the counter.

The owner said they used a large rock to smash the class, which he threw out back.

Police said the thieves then went to Smoker’s Zone, in the 3300 block of North Clark, and Taste of New York Bagel and Deli.

Through the front window of the bagel shop, surveillance footage shows part of an ATM ripped up with a sheet over it.

“We’ve been at this location for two years and in that time, we’ve heard about stuff people breaking in cars,” said. Jose Davila with King’s Barber Studio. “For this to hit next door to us, that hits home.”

The overnight crime spree continued with the same crew breaking into Broadway Liquors, located in the 3100 block of North Broadway, just after 6 a.m. Police said they got away with a cash register and unsuccessfully tried to take an ATM machine.

Around 15 minutes later, they did the same at Park View Grocer in Old Town. But they saved the most brazen crime for last, police said.

At a Shell gas station at North and LaSalle, two men in black pants and black hoodies ripped an ATM out of the wall.

Another man is seen inside the store in a grey hoodie and jeans.

Footage shows the men dragging the ATM outside and then loading it into a black Jeep.

One of the business owners said just last week at another smoke shop he runs in the 3200 block of North Clark, an employee was held up at gunpoint while the store was open.

Police said besides the black Jeep, these men were also driving a minivan.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.