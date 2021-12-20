Police looking for man, woman believed to have rescued kittens thrown away at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Police are asking the public’s help with locating a man and woman believed to have rescued two kittens who were thrown away at O’Hare International Airport.

On Dec. 6, police said two kittens, located in a blue pet carrier, were stolen from a traveler who was waiting for his next flight.

The person who took them threw the carrier and the kittens inside a garbage can.

Police believe a man and a woman, spotted on surveillance footage, rescued the kittens and then left the airport.

Police are seeking to identify the man and the woman so the traveler can get his kittens back.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-746-7394.