Police looking for man who followed, made inappropriate comments to teen girls on North Side

CHICAGO – Police are asking the public’s help with locating a man who followed a group of teen girls Tuesday afternoon from a North Side park.

The incident happened just before 4:55 p.m. at Welles Park, located in the 2300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue. Police said a white man in his mid-20s followed them to 2200 West Cullom Avenue, while making lewd and inappropriate comments at them.

He was wearing a green winter hate with a ball on top, multi-colored scarf, down puffy jacket with red/black checkered pants.

If you have any information, you can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.