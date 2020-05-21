Police looking for man after attempted sexual assault in Hermosa

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a man after an attempted sexual assault of a woman early Wednesday in Hermosa.

At around 1 a.m., police said a 36-year-old woman was walking in the 1900 block of North Keystone when she was approached by a man.

Police said the man displayed a weapon and threatened to sexually assault the woman. He then threw her to the ground, punched her and cut her arm with a knife, police said.

The man fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described as African American, 35-45 years old, 5’6″-5’8″, 150-170 lbs., with an afro. Police said his clothing was all black and he had black combat boots on.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 312-746-6554. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.