Police looking for man accused of spitting on women on Blue Line trains

CHICAGO — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man accused of spitting on women while riding on Blue Line trains.

The incidents took place near the Irving Park Blue Line station on Tuesday at around 9:55 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

Police said the man, described as an African American between 20 and 30 years old, is accused of approaching seated female passengers and then spits in their faces.

He was wearing a dark-colored Nike sweatshirt, dark jeans and blue and white gym shoes.

If you have any information, please contact police at 773-664-4800 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.