Police looking for driver after West Side hit-and-run that left motorcyclist in critical condition

CHICAGO – Police are asking the public’s help to locate the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Sunday on the West Side.
Just after 4 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4400 block of West Harrison Street on the report of a hit-and-run with injury.
Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a 2019 black Ford Fiesta. They were transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.
The vehicle fled the scene and has a Virginia license plate URX9129. It was last seen traveling northbound through the alley on the 500 block South of Kostner Avenue.
The driver is believed to be a man.
If you have any information about this incident or vehicle, please call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
