Police looking for 88-year-old woman missing from Wrigleyville

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a 88-year-old Wrigleyville woman last seen on Friday.

Satoko Nagata, 88, is missing from the 3700 block of North Racine and left a note to go shopping at 11 a.m. Friday.

Police said she never returned home and may have gone to Jewel-Osco at Addison and Southport.

She may have also gone to Viet Hoa Plaza in the 1000 block of West Argyle or taken a bus to Chinatown, police said.

Nagata speaks broken english and is 4’10”, 95 lbs., with brown eyes and black/gray hair.

If you see her, call 911.