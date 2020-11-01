Police looking for 65-year-old missing man with dementia; known to frequent Bronzeville

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing South Side man with dementia, who is known to frequent Bronzeville.

Anthony Porter, 65, was last seen Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of 109th and Halsted.

Police said he suffers from dementia and is 5’7″, 140 lbs. with brown eyes.

Porter was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with baggy jeans and black shoes.

He is known to frequent the areas of 47th and 48th streets between Michigan and Prairie in Bronzeville.

If seen, please contact 911.