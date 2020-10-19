Police looking for 6-year-old girl, grandmother missing from Brighton Park

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a 6-year-old girl and her grandmother last seen Sunday in Brighton Park.

Sarah Navas-Sallas,6, was last seen in the 4400 block of South Albany Avenue at around 11:59 p.m. with her grandmother, Nexy Castillo-Gonzalez, 46.

Navas-Sallas was last seen wearing a white and pink sweater with a unicorn on it, blue jeans and glasses. Her brown hair is shoulder-length, police said.

Castillo-Gonzalez was last seen wearing a grey shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, a purple jacket and grey boots. She is 5’4, weighs 150 lbs. and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Navas-Sallas and Castillo-Gonzalez is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.