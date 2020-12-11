Police looking for 2-year-old boy abducted by mother on West Side

CHICAGO – Police are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother Thursday in Austin.

Police said Kingston Smith,2, was last seen with his mother Thursday. The mother, Jaida Smith, took the boy from his legal guardian without authority, police said.

The abduction took place in the 900 block of North Massasoit Street. Kingston Smith has black hair and brown eyes.

At this time, police said the child is believed to not be in danger, but asked residents to call 911 or detectives at 312-746-8255 if located.