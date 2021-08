CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Austin.

David “DJ” Sharber is missing from the 900 block of North Parkside. He was last seen wearing a white, black and grey shirt, black pants and black and white Jordan shoes. Police said he also may be carrying a black backpack.

He is known to frequent the area between Chicago Avenue to to Augusta, from Waller to Pine.

If located, call 911 or detectives at 312-746-8255.