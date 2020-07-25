Police searching for suspect after two stabbings in Grant Park

CHICAGO — Police are issuing a community alert after two stabbings in Grant Park.

Chicago police said two separate stabbings happened on the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue. The first happened on July 9 around 9 a.m., and the second happened on July 24 just before 4 a.m.

In both cases, the offender approached a homeless person while they were sleeping in the park. Police said the offender then attacked the person and fled the scene.

In the July 9 incident, the homeless person was fatally stabbed.

Police described the suspect as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a slender build, an afro and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a red design on the front, dark pants, dark gym shoes with white soles.

Police said anyone with information about the incidents to call the Bureau of Detectives — Area Three at 312-744-8261.

Police said the public should be aware of their surroundings and to pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the Grant Park area.

Officials said the public should never pursue a fleeing suspect and to walk in pairs.