Police issue alert after recent carjackings of rideshare drivers on South Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police have issued a warning for Uber and Lyft drivers after a series of recent carjackings on the South Side.

Police said at least four rideshare drivers have been carjacked after being asked to drop people off on King Drive.

In all four cases, the driver was asked to pick up three suspects at one location and drop them off in either the 113th or 114th block of King Drive.

There, each victim was held at gun point and robbed of their vehicle.

It’s a situation rideshare driver Ali Syed is familiar with.

“I’m doing Uber almost four years,” Syed said. “May 2021 will be four and Lyft almost three years. Never had any problems before.”

Everything was going great for him until last month.

“November 5, I got a request,” Syed said. “I was on I-290, I got a request, went on West Polk to pick them up.”

Four suspects got into his vehicle that day and when he dropped them off around West 19th and South Troy, they pulled a gun on him.

“I turned back and saw a gun and they said ‘we are getting out of the car,'” Syed said.

They took off with his car and his phone, but luckily he had another one to call 911.

“I always carry one for emergency purposes. When you work in Chicago you never know what’s going to happen,” Syed said.

A few weeks later, his car, having been abandoned somewhere, showed up at a towing company.

“With Uber, there’s a 1000 dollar deductible, so I have to pay that,” Syed said. “The reseeding of the car keys is costing me now $800.”

But the damage went far beyond the car, Syed said he couldn’t sleep properly and stayed home from work for a month following the incident.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.