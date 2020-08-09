Police say man shot during gunfight with officers in Englewood

CHICAGO — A man is hospitalized and in police custody after an officer-involved shooting on the South Side Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley said officers responded to a call of a person with a gun on the 5700 block of south Racine Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and when they attempted to stop a young man who fit the description he fled on foot.

During the ensuing foot pursuit, Talley said the young man turned and fired at the officers and the police returned fire, striking him.

“During the foot pursuit the offender turned and fired shots at the officers, the officers then returned discharging their weapons,” Talley said.

Described only as a young man in his late teens or early 20s, the suspect is now in police custody at the University of Chicago Medical Center in “unknown” condition, Talley said. Three officers involved in the incident were taken to area hospitals for observation.

Police later tweeted an image of a gun they say belonged to the shooter.

Offender’s firearm recovered by police after firing at Officers. Officers returned fire striking the offender. Offender transported to U of C Hospital. pic.twitter.com/UQPmfP3a35 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 9, 2020

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Talley said there is not body cam footage of this incident, but would not say why.

A crowd began to form near the scene as detectives were processing evidence from the shooting near west 57th street and south Aberdeen Avenue.

Police said tensions grew as a person at the scene spread what they say is misinformation about officers allegedly taking a cell phone from someone who community members say was recording the incident.

“Emotions were running high, they were responding to misinformation, something to do some other things that were going on,” Talley said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Talley said an officer was maced by someone in the crowd, another suffered a shoulder injury, and windows in a police vehicle were shattered.

An officer who appeared to have been pepper sprayed was seen pouring water into his eyes at the scene, and then being escorted away.

“The only thing we ask people to do is listen, because we want to hear what they have to say – we want to listen to them, but we want them to listen to us too,” Talley said.

WATCH ABOVE: CPD Area One Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley speaks after a police-involved shooting in Englewood Sunday