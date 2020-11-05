Police investigating two carjackings within minutes of each other on North Side

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after two separate carjackings occured within minutes of each other in a small area of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was standing outside at approximately 6:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Southport Avenue when an unknown man approached and pointed a handgun at her while demanding her belongings. The woman was not injured.

Police said another unknown man coerced the woman to comply before the men fled in her 2017 black Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the alley.

Police said both men were described as Black and between 5’5 and 5’10 tall. Police said one man was wearing dark blue jeans and a white face mask, and the other was seen in dark clothes and a dark face mask.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police said a 41-year-old woman was backing out of her garage with her 9-year-old son in the car in the 2600 block of North Bosworth Avenue when an unknown man exited the passenger side of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee while displaying a handgun.

Police said the woman and her son left the car and the man drove off in her black 2017 Audi A7 followed by the driver of the Grand Cherokee. The woman and her son were not injured.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating if the two incidents are connected.