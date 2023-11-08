CHICAGO —Police are looking for suspects in an overnight robbery spree on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the incidents all happened within an hour-and-a-half of each other starting around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 400 block of South Archer. Police said a second incident occurred at 10:41 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Ashland then again just seven minutes later in the 1600 block of West 35th Street. A fourth incident occurred in the 1400 block of West Taylor around 11:30 p.m.

Police said in each incident three men robbed multiple people at gunpoint.

In at least three of the robberies, the witness reported seeing the men get away in a silver sedan.

No arrest have been made.



