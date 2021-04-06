3-year-old critical after shooting on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was wounded in a shooting on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they heard shots fired in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 11 a.m.

Police said the boy was in a car that was driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive at the time of the shooting.

Police said the boy was struck in his right temple.

The car the child was in then crashed in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a female passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle with the child. An “unknown citizen” transported the woman and child to Northwestern Hospital.

Police said the child is being transferred to Lurie’s in critical condition.

All northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive are closed at Monroe Street as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.