Police investigating shooting death of man at Waukegan motel

WAUKEGAN, Ill — Police are investigating a shooting death at a motel in Waukegan.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Green Bay Rd around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to be shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the man was in his 30s and from Chicago. His identity will be released after his family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

No one is in custody. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 847-360-9001.