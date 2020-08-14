Police investigating sexual assault Friday in River North

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a sexual assault early Friday morning in River North.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Huron on the report of a sexual assault.

Police said a man followed a person into a building, grabbed them from behind with a knife and then sexually assaulted them.

The man then fled on foot after taking the victim’s cell phone and other belongings.

The suspects is described as an African American man in his early to mid 20s, 5’7” to 6’, thin build with a medium complexion, hospital mask, blue latex gloves and all black clothing.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.