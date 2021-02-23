Police investigating series of vehicle fire bombings in West Pullman

CHICAGO – A landlord in West Pullman is concerned after he said his tenants have been the target of recent vehicle fire bombings.

The latest incident happened on Friday night.

Michael Taylor, a landlord in West Pullman, said some young men were attending a party when a vehicle pulled up and they were robbed. He believes it was gang-affiliated.

“They asked him his gang affiliation,” Taylor said. “‘He said ‘no I’m not in any kind of gang.'”

Taylor runs an eight-unit building he purchased last fall. Since then, he has upgraded the place and brought in new tenants.

He said a volley of gunshots rang out Friday night as well and hit his building.

No one was hurt, but within hours two of his tentant’s vehicles were fire bombed.

Taylor believes the suspects are Hispanic and said the incidents are the result of racial tension that’s been happening over the last few months in the area. Taylor said his tenants are Black living in a predominately Hispanic neighborhood.

“It’s domestic terrorism as far as I’m concerned and it’s a hate crime,” Taylor said.

Taylor said another Black tenant had her car fire bombed in January and she has since moved out.

The landlord said he cannot fathom what’s happening in the neighborhood.

“As far as I’m concerned, we are all on the Titanic and we are all in the lower decks,” Taylor said. “What are we doing? Fighting each other. That makes no sense.”

Chicago police detectives are investigating the fire bombs.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.