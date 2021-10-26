Police investigating homicide in Sauk Village

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a man in Sauk Village.

According to police, officers responded to a house alarm in the 2000 block of 216th Court around 11:24 a.m. Monday, and discovered a middle-aged man who was unresponsive.

The man was transported to Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Dyer, Indiana where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe this is targeted and isolated incident. Investigators are canvasing the area for witnesses and evidence.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village Detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.