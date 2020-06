CAROL STREAM, Ill. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carol Stream.

The accident happened Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Avenue near Gary Avenue, according to police.

Aerials from Skycam9 captured a vehicle wedged under the back end of a truck.

Horrible crash in Carol Stream involving a vehicle wedged under the back end of a truck.



WB North Ave CLOSED from Gary Ave to Windsor Park Dr — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 12, 2020

The Carol Stream Police Department is investigating. No further information at this time.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.