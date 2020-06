WHEELING, Ill. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Wheeling.

The accident happened Tuesday night on Lake Cook Road and Northgate Parkway. It is unclear how many people were involved.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Lake Cook Road remains closed between Milwaukee Avenue to Northgate Parkway Wednesday morning for an investigation and crash clean-up.

WHEELING: Horrible fatal crash overnight.



Lake Cook Rd remains closed Milwaukee Ave to Northgate Pky this morning for the investigation and crash clean up. pic.twitter.com/zua8jprZxX — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.