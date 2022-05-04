CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the deaths of two people found on different days and in different apartments of the same Edgewater building.

Police were first called to an apartment building on Monday on the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old woman had been fatally shot in the head. On Tuesday, they found a 26-year-old man dead inside his apartment.

The 26-year-old was identified as Jovan Cabrera while official were executing a warrant in the building around noon. The cause of his death is unknown.

Police have not said if the two deaths are connected in any way other than both people living in the same apartment building.

Police continue to investigate. No one is in custody.