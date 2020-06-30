Police investigate threats against Gov. Pritzker during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois State Police have investigated 11 violent threats against Gov. JB Pritzker.

The governor alluded to some of the threats during a news conference last month.

Police said one man sent an e-mail vowing to “put a bullet through” the governor’s brain.

In late May, someone on social media threatened him with a sniper rifle. State police said they spoke to that person who said it was an attempt to “vent.”

The governor’s office said there have also been incidents at Pritzker’s home in Lake Geneva.