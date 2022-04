MELROSE PARK, Ill. — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Melrose Park.

The incident happened before 7 a.m. Friday in the 1900 Block of Mannheim Rd. The person struck by a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The person’s identity or a description of the vehicle involved has not yet been released.

Southbound Mannheim Rd. is closed from Armitage to North Ave; northbound has one lane blocked.

Police are investigating.