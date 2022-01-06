Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Indiana; traffic backed up for miles

INDIANA — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 94 Thursday morning.

The accident involving a semi, pick-up truck and van happened before 7 a.m. on EB I-94 at the 36.8 mm.

All lanes are blocked just east of US-421 as police investigate the accident. Traffic is backed up for a couple miles approaching the crash site.

Oncoming traffic west of 421 is being diverted off at that point. Consider using US-20 as an alternate.

Police have confirmed the crash was fatal, but no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

These drivers have now been stuck here for nearly 3 hours as crews work to clear a fatal crash.



A good reminder to make sure your vehicle is filled with gas before you head out in these cold temperatures. You don't want to get stuck in something like this and lose your heat. https://t.co/6xXM56MAHJ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 6, 2022