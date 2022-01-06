Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Indiana; traffic backed up for miles

INDIANA — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 94 Thursday morning.
The accident involving a semi, pick-up truck and van happened before 7 a.m. on EB I-94 at the 36.8 mm.
All lanes are blocked just east of US-421 as police investigate the accident. Traffic is backed up for a couple miles approaching the crash site.
Oncoming traffic west of 421 is being diverted off at that point. Consider using US-20 as an alternate.
Police have confirmed the crash was fatal, but no other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details