Police investigate barricaded person in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Aurora.

Police said they received a call for a man firing shots at another man in the street in the 500 block of Bangs Street just after 2 a.m Wednesday

Officers responded to the area and learned the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Bangs Street and 5th Ave to stay inside their homes. They’ve evacuated some homes nearby as a precaution.

SWAT has also responded to the scene.

