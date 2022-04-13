CHICAGO — Several people are injured after a shooting led to a pin-in crash in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting caused a Chevy SUV to crash into a T-Mobile store at 51st and Western Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday. At least three bullet holes were visible on the vehicle’s passenger-side window.

According to fire officials, six people were injured and five were transported to area hospitals. One person refused treatment.

A witness told WGN there were three children in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the crash and shooting.

No further details have been provided at this time.

A shooting investigation is underway.