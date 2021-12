SKOKIE, Ill. — Police are investigating after an outdoor sporting goods store was burglarized in Skokie.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at ERIK’s Bike Board Ski shop, located at 3801 Oakton Street. Police responded to the shop on report of a burglar alarm and upon arrival discovered the front glass door was broken.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.