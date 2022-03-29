CHICAGO — A man who seemed to be intoxicated jumped a fence at Midway Tuesday and attempted to climb on a private jet, Chicago police said.

At around 4:45 p.m., CPD responded to Midway. Officers said a 33-year-old man was able to climb over a barbed wire fence near a tarmac and attempted to stop a small private jet. He tried to get onboard as well and climbed onto a wing, CPD said.

Additionally, the man took off his clothes on the runway

The man was transported to McNeal Hospital for a mental evaluation and he seemed to be intoxicated, police said. Charges are currently pending.

SkyCam9 was over the scene at the time and there was a heavy police presence surrounding the jet.

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not comment on the incident.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.