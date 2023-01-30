CHICAGO — As protests and rallies take place around the country after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Chicagoland area advocates have taken the opportunity to push for police accountability and better support resources for officers’ mental health.

“The police that attacked Tyre Nichols in Memphis should have known better. One out of the five should have stepped up and said no, we cannot do this,” said Tio Hardeman of Violence Interrupters. “Where was that sense of humanity? We’re not against the police department, we’re against excessive force and police brutality. The police have to step up and provide more anger management and emotional support for officers nationwide.”

Hardeman was among several other community leaders to speak at the press conference in Waukegan Monday afternoon, ahead of a rally planned for 6 p.m. in Chicago.

