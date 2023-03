CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl last seen on Chicago’s Near West Side is missing, police said Tuesday.

Amare Williams went missing Monday in the 1400 block of S. Blue Island, in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.

Police described the girl as 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Amare’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (312) 744-8266 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.