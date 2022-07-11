FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — A knife-wielding woman was fatally shot by police who were responding to a domestic disturbance call in south suburban Flossmoor, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Joyce Drive. Flossmoor officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence and were met at the door of an apartment by a woman wielding a knife, according to police.

Police said officers shot the woman. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.