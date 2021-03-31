Police, family looking for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police and family are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Auburn Gresham on Saturday.

Zaria Swader, of the 3900 block of North Lakeshore Drive, went over to her grandmother’s house in the 7700 South Laflin Street. She reportedly went to a nearby store and has not been seen from since.

Family said she may have ties to the area of 77th Street and Aberdeen.

“This is so not Zaria,” her mother said.

Swader is 5’6″, 165 lbs., has brown eyes and her hair in box braids. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black hoodie with “Love Pink” in white writing, black jogging pants and a black Guess jacket.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or call detectives at 312-744-8266.