CHICAGO — Police are searching for a female suspect after gunfire was exchanged on the city’s East Side overnight.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun and observed a man and a woman. The female offender discharged a firearm and officers did as well but did not make contact.

Police said the female offender fled on foot and the man was questioned by police and released. No officers were injured and there was a firearm recovered on the scene.

A search for the woman is ongoing and there is no additional information provided on the incident.

The specifics of the incident is being investigated by COPA and WGN will update as more information is recovered.