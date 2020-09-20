Police: Driver shot on West Side strikes pedestrian waiting for bus

CHICAGO – A driver who was suffering from a gunshot wound struck a pedestrian waiting for a bus on the West Side Sunday morning.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road on the report of a shooting and subsequent crash.

Police said a 46-year-old man was inside his vehicle talking to someone through the passenger window when an unknown suspected approached and fired shots.

The victim continued to drive eastbound on Roosevelt where he struck a parked car and a pedestrian waiting for a bus. The driver was then transported to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting suspect is an African American male wearing a surgical mask, black hoodie with graphic design, blue jeans and red shoes. He was seen entering a vehicle that fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.