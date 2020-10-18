Police: Driver critical after Edgewater shooting Saturday night

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in an Edgewater shooting while driving.

At around 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 38-year-old man was driving in a white sedan when an unknown suspects approached and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Masonic in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area 3 detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.