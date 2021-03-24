Source: Pipe bombs found inside Streeterville condo prompts evacuation

CHICAGO – Authorities evacuated a Streeterville building Wednesday night after a police source says two pipe bombs were discovered following a death investigation.

The police source says the body was discovered Tuesday in 240 E. Illinois, located in Streetsville. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased person as 30-year-old Theodore Hilk.

The body was found after authorities conducted a welfare check, the source says. After the body was removed, police officers allegedly found two pipe bombs along with other items that required the attention of a HAZMAT and SWAT team.

Additional authorities, including Chicago Fire, were called to the intersection of East Illinois Street and Michigan Avenue to assist Chicago police in their investigation.

