Police: Dan Ryan wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured, 2 in critical condition

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO A wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning left three people injured, with two people in critical condition, according to police.

Illinois State Police said a wrong-way driver was traveling in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 63rd Street just before 10:55 a.m. when the driver collided head-on with a commercial vehicle traveling southbound.

After the impact, the car driven by the wrong-way driver struck another struck another passenger vehicle nearby.

The wrong-way driver and the front-seat passenger of the other passenger car were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other passenger car was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic has been diverted to the I-94 express lanes for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News