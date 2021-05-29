Police: Dan Ryan wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured, 2 in critical condition

CHICAGO — A wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning left three people injured, with two people in critical condition, according to police.

Illinois State Police said a wrong-way driver was traveling in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 63rd Street just before 10:55 a.m. when the driver collided head-on with a commercial vehicle traveling southbound.

After the impact, the car driven by the wrong-way driver struck another struck another passenger vehicle nearby.

The wrong-way driver and the front-seat passenger of the other passenger car were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other passenger car was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic has been diverted to the I-94 express lanes for the investigation.