Officials: Young girl, 3 adults critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a young girl and three adults critically injured in a shooting on the South Side Monday night.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to the area of 47th Street and Union Avenue on the report of multiple persons shot.

A young girl has been transported in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital and three adults have been transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, CFD said.

The girl is estimated to be between the ages of 8 and 10, fire said.

Breaking: police on the scene at 47th and Union where as many as 4 people have been shot including a child. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/bMgLPAlwF4 — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) September 7, 2020

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.