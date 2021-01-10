Police chase ends in gunfire exchange with suspect in Northwest Indiana

DYER, Ind. — A police chase ended with an exchange of gunfire in Northwest Indiana early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers in Dyer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates just after 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Hart Street.

The vehicle ignored the attempt at a traffic stop and fled north on Hart Street, according to police.

Police said a tire deflation trap was set up near Columbia Avenue and Calumet Avenue. The vehicle lost control before the intersection, leaving the road and rolling over.

Two individuals left the vehicle and fled on foot. Upon being seen by officers, one of the suspects opened fire toward the officers and continued to flee, while the other suspect was detained on the ground, according to police.

The condition of the suspects is currently unknown, but a Lake County Coroner was observed at the scene.