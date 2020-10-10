Police: Car strikes child, 2 adults in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a child and two adults were struck by a car Saturday morning in Humboldt Park.

Just after 11:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4200 block of West North Avenue on the report of multiple persons struck.

Police believe a car jumped the curb and struck two adults and a child. The vehicle then proceeded to strike a building.

The adults were transported in serious condition to Norwegian Hospital and the child was transported in fair condition.

The ages of the victims is not known at this time and the condition of the driver is not known.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.