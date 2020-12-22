Police: Bridgeport man called 911 as he was shot, killed Monday night

CHICAGO – Police said a 33-year-old man was calling 911 to report a robbery when he was shot and killed Monday night in Bridgeport.

At around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of South Union Avenue on the report of a shooting.

The victim, 33-year-old Shuai Guan, was getting out of his car at 30th and Union in Bridgeport when another vehicle pulled up beside him.

Officers believe someone inside that car asked for his keys and he refused to hand them over, calling 911 to report the robbery.

Police said they responded to that call and gunshots while he was still the phone.

Guan was hit and the chest and he died at the scene.

Maria Rodriguez said when she came outside Tuesday evening, she saw her neighbor’s body on the ground in the alley behind his home.

“Everyone is a little bit panicked because this has happened so close to home,” Rodriguez said. “I’m shocked actually that something like that would happen.”

Carjackings have more than doubled in the city this year. Chicago police have reported around 1,400 of them in 2020 – up from about 600 last year. Those numbers don’t include this latest case that has neighbors worried.

“It’s normally quiet here. I walk my dog late – 12:30 in the morning and never been bothered or anything like that,” Rodriguez said.

Another neighbor told WGN Guan leaves behind a wife and young child.