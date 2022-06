CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy with autism and limited speech capability is missing, according to Chicago police.

Julian Figueroa was last seen Wednesday between 3:20 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Madison and Central in Chicago. He may be wearing a black and red sweater, red shirt and a black hat.

Figueroa is a Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-5-inches, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago Police at (312) 746-8255 or dial 911.